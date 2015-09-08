A network of individuals, independent and alternative media activists and organisations, offering grassroots, non-corporate, non-commercial coverage of important social and political issues.

Full article | 1 addition | 10 comments Police action against Bristol Indymedia Bristol Indymedia reported on 27th August 2014 that: The Police have physically accessed the Bristol Indymedia server. Last week we heard from our web hosts that the police had a court order to access the Bristol Indymedia server. We don’t know for sure, but assume that our web hosts have complied with the order and given the police this access. We consider this server to be compromised, users should assume that from this point on the Police have access to the IP address of anyone accessing this site. In light of this it is unlikely that open publishing of news items will ever be re-enabled as it would require complete re-installation of the server. We are going to leave the calendar on for now, but note that it is likely that IP addresses are now being recorded and accessed by the Police. Related Categories | Indymedia | Repression | World

Full article | 23 comments Updates to the Indymedia Newswire The UK Indymedia Collective met this weekend in Wales. Amongst other things, we have agreed some changes to the newswire. The default view will now be the promoted newswire — articles that have been read and promoted by a member of the collective. This will mean that newly published articles won't immediately appear on the front page of the site but can be viewed by clicking through to the open newswire. We hope these changes will encourage people to post content that meets the editorial guidelines. Related Categories | Indymedia

