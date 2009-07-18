Newswire - Read It
Speak Out Against Racism in Sunderland 8th August
29-07-2009 23:39
Isn't it time Newcastle had an Indymedia?
27-07-2009 10:34
| 4 comments
The day before yesterday
25-07-2009 21:31
| 9 comments
Out of sight, out of mind ~ Experiences of immigration detention in the UK
20-07-2009 10:51
A4e – War Criminals, Fraudsters and Bullies
19-07-2009 16:55
| 3 comments
SONIC ROCK AGAINST RACISM GIG SHEFFIELD NOV 1ST 2009
19-07-2009 14:47
Solidarity to the athens.indymedia.org
18-07-2009 22:15
Marx In Soho - 25th/26th July - Bradford
16-07-2009 20:41
| 1 comment
California? Dreaming!
15-07-2009 23:51
Prevent donated blood being sold for profit
12-07-2009 15:55
| 2 comments
Brave Neo-Nazi Tries to Frighten Women Shop-Workers
12-07-2009 11:43
| 4 comments
Aspire (Leeds) - Chris has hanged himself
12-07-2009 08:13
| 1 comment
You Dont Have to Break Eggs to Make a Cake
12-07-2009 08:11
Video of Yarl's Wood protest against Nigeria charter flight
10-07-2009 18:04
Next One leathers
09-07-2009 12:12
Larocca restaurant shuts.
09-07-2009 11:48
| 3 comments
New Labour approved™ BNP policy.
09-07-2009 02:45
| 2 comments
Greek state attacks athens & patras indymedia
08-07-2009 22:15
English Defence League is BNP front group
06-07-2009 16:41
| 9 comments
The Filth Are Still Filthy: Bent coppers on the take in Doncaster & Wakefield
05-07-2009 11:50
Bradford's BNP Latest Meeting Place
05-07-2009 10:50
| 5 comments
Emergency for athens + patras imc
05-07-2009 08:18
How To Deal With America's Empire Of Bases
04-07-2009 19:14
| 3 comments
reception held for ch matloob inqlabi and raja shaukat sahib
03-07-2009 16:31
Report of Protest + Arrests Outside Gordon Brown Q&A Newcastle, 2nd July
03-07-2009 13:43
| 4 comments
Drax defendants guilty
03-07-2009 10:56
| 1 addition
| 5 comments
West Yorkshire Hunt Sabs - Back Up and Running
30-06-2009 14:31
Drax29 - climate activists on trial
29-06-2009 14:16
| 1 addition
| 5 comments
all-out for support: Mainshill Solidarity Camp eviction granted!
29-06-2009 13:14
Drax 29 trial starts Monday 10am - Leeds
28-06-2009 18:31
| 1 comment
Airport expansion halted!
27-06-2009 19:48
| 2 comments
"Be The Media!" at Glastonbury
25-06-2009 16:07
| 1 addition
| 12 comments
Bradford Zine Fayre 2009
23-06-2009 11:12
Zombies take to the streets of Bradford
22-06-2009 18:46
Indymedia, Climate Camp, Veggies at Glastonbury
21-06-2009 20:21
| 2 comments
Working Class QUEERS at Sheffield Pride:
21-06-2009 18:20
| 1 comment
Mobilisation against BNP’s Red, White and Blue festival August 15th now underway
21-06-2009 10:29
| 21 comments
National demo at the State Opening Of Parliament
20-06-2009 21:54
The Solitaire is here-come and stop Shell in Mayo now!
19-06-2009 16:54
Important information about the closure of imc-leeds mailing list!
19-06-2009 11:52
Report of TCAR protest against immigration prisons outside Government Offices No
17-06-2009 22:16
Orange Lodge march in Coventry this Saturday
17-06-2009 17:40
call out to anti-fascists-Anti-Shell protestors in Ireland face fascist Shell se
16-06-2009 14:42
| 2 comments
A busy week here in Mayo
16-06-2009 14:13
| 1 comment
extract from a work in progress
14-06-2009 20:37
Stop The Deportation Of Laureine Tchaupo & Her Children demo monday
14-06-2009 07:37
| 1 comment
Report of anti-BNP march in Leeds
13-06-2009 22:42
| 36 comments
Leeds Unite Against Fascism photos
13-06-2009 17:25
| 1 comment
Loyalists in Leeds photos
13-06-2009 16:49
| 4 comments
Loyalists March in Leeds for first time in 40 years
13-06-2009 16:22
| 52 comments
Support needed for Rossport Solidarity Action Camp
12-06-2009 15:43
The BNP's success reflects the new racism of our political culture
12-06-2009 07:54
| 6 comments
Spotlight Demo at Menwiith Hill, July 4th, 5-10pm
11-06-2009 16:26
Staff strike at Leeds College of Art and Design in pay row
10-06-2009 20:08
| 1 comment
Dear Mister Griffin, I have some questions
10-06-2009 02:38
| 3 comments
Sunderland working class bookfair Juen 13th 2009
09-06-2009 12:35
| 1 comment
Sheffield Anti-BNP Demo - Photos
09-06-2009 11:24
| 3 comments
Now sit up at the table and eat the shit sandwich its what you fucking ordered
09-06-2009 09:04
Blunkett Almost Killed By Cow!
08-06-2009 22:28
| 6 comments
The BNP have just become more dangerous
08-06-2009 17:35
| 6 comments
Red Pepper in Leeds to Discuss Outcome of 2009 Elections
08-06-2009 14:23
Has Red Doncaster Become Right Wing?
08-06-2009 11:38
| 1 comment
Short report of the Anarchist Movement Conference 09
08-06-2009 10:45
| 47 comments
Anti BNP Demo today
08-06-2009 10:08
| 9 comments
Tesco and the Surveillance State
05-06-2009 22:31
| 14 comments
Bradford Zine Fayre - 21st June 2009
05-06-2009 18:04
Leeds Unity Day 2009
05-06-2009 12:19
Troops Out Movement Delegation to Belfast
05-06-2009 08:33
Report of Palestine action inside and outside M&S in Newcastle, 04.06.09
04-06-2009 23:12
| 6 comments
Oakwood residents campaign againts Tesco expansion
02-06-2009 19:50
| 7 comments
Roundhay accountant gives window-space to Marx
02-06-2009 19:29
| 4 comments
'Hope Not Hate' Unleash Their Secret Weapon Against The BNP
02-06-2009 16:29
| 15 comments
Success for Czech campaign against US Missile Defence: Now for a big turnout at
02-06-2009 13:06
Event Canceled: Critical Primary Care Knowledge is Power
01-06-2009 17:16
iraqi asylum seekers claim refuge in church in denmark
30-05-2009 15:37
| 1 comment
No to New Coal in the North East
29-05-2009 09:39
| 2 comments
Shock Funding of BNP by UKIP
28-05-2009 01:08
| 7 comments
Cruch the Creditors 2009 European Tour - UK 3rd - 10th June
27-05-2009 12:12
Anarchist Movement Conference: Time to take a stake in making a movement
27-05-2009 11:38
| 1 comment
Bike Week Event in Bradford - Saturday 13th June
26-05-2009 18:42
| 1 comment
A weekend of big green happenings.
26-05-2009 10:08
Activists deflate tyres of 100 4x4s in Manchester area
23-05-2009 11:51
| 14 comments
Carbon Trading and Copenhagen: the Climate Camp message the media ignored
23-05-2009 10:53
York Against The War Art Exhibition
23-05-2009 10:33
Stop Asda expansion in Shipley
22-05-2009 22:40
Leeds peoplen Banned from their own streets
22-05-2009 09:38
| 13 comments
Leeds Bradford Indymedia Meeting This Sunday (24th May)
21-05-2009 17:17
Say no to US Missile Defence - demonstrate at Fylingdales
20-05-2009 10:54
| 5 comments
Age of Stupid Indie Screening Bradford 22nd May
18-05-2009 11:22
| 1 comment
Manchester Public meeting: Fighting the Economic Crisis
17-05-2009 22:44
The Plunder - 1 in 12 club - Thursday 21st May
17-05-2009 11:19
ANTIFA - ALL Politicians Are Scum
16-05-2009 19:52
| 17 comments
Barnsley BNP "Off Our Streets"
16-05-2009 18:42
| 11 comments
Antifa Anti-BNP Posters
15-05-2009 14:57
| 19 comments
ANTIFA - Voting Labour Will NOT Stop Fascism
15-05-2009 14:54
| 12 comments
Leafletting against nazis in Nottingham & other regions
15-05-2009 09:14
| 9 comments
Calais No Border Camp Call-Out
14-05-2009 22:26
| 1 comment
Newcastle's 2 Day Radical DIY Festival starts tomorrow!
14-05-2009 20:02
Updated Anarchist Movement Conference Programme - Plan, Format and Content
13-05-2009 09:35
Blurred faces in photos, SOS: Stop blurring now!
13-05-2009 00:53
| 25 comments
Stop BNP candidate's WP band's gig
13-05-2009 00:14
| 13 comments
Bristol Anarchist Bookfair 2009
12-05-2009 21:30
Proper Investigations into the Deaths of Mental Health Patients
12-05-2009 19:38
| 2 comments
May Day Solidarity Conference in Barnsley - a report
12-05-2009 16:21
Police obtain new surveillance cameras
12-05-2009 11:22
| 9 comments
On route to Calais: No Borders tour in Manchester and Hebden Bridge
11-05-2009 16:38
Nottingham Student Peace Movement Peace Conference 09 - Capitalism & Conflict
09-05-2009 23:24
Demonstrate against Heckler & Koch Monday 11 May
09-05-2009 19:32
| 2 comments
Mayday Mayday Brighton Smash EDO protest
09-05-2009 13:42
| 7 comments
Public meeting: Stop the deportations of the Pakistani students
09-05-2009 00:19
| 2 comments
Report Meeting 6 May 2009 Cheetham Hill Terror raids
08-05-2009 19:15
| 3 comments
Spoof stickers against rising fares on Leeds Buses.
06-05-2009 15:46
| 10 comments
Radical DIY Mini-Fest in Newcastle
06-05-2009 14:37
| 1 comment
Stop the BNP in Barnsley
05-05-2009 21:22
| 9 comments
Manchester May Day Demo - Pictures
05-05-2009 11:32
| 6 comments
European Emergency!: on May 6th some of the Europarlamentaries intend to finish
03-05-2009 17:16
| 1 comment
William Johnstone HMP Glennochil Condition Worsens
02-05-2009 15:39
| 3 comments
Upcoming No Borders Events in Newcastle
30-04-2009 11:25
Dissident Island Radio - latest show ready for download!
30-04-2009 09:53
BNP Activists Again Visited in W.Yorks
29-04-2009 18:11
| 7 comments
