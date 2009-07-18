Page Content | Events
This used to be the events listing for Leeds-Bradford Indymedia, which ceased operating on 31st July 2009.

This page is kept on-line solely as an archive.

If you want to publish your news or an upcoming event anywhere in Northern England, you can click here to visit the Northern Indymedia news site.

Calendar - Announce an Event

Destruction of Calais migrant camps planned next week

18-07-2009 22:39

Do people really choose to live like this?

Following the announcement of a £15million plan to 'strengthen their borders', the British and French governments are planning to destroy the Calais 'Jungle' in northern France and mass-deport hundreds of refugees stranded there. Reports from Calais say the French authorities are preparing for the destruction of the make-shift camps next Tuesday, 21st July, with a mass deportation flight to Afghanistan planned on Friday, 24th July.

Calais refugees and their supporters are calling upon activists, independent journalists and legal observers to go down to Calais and help prevent this tragedy. A protest outside the French embassy in London has been called by No Borders on Monday [more action ideas]. A group calling itself 'Calais Witnesses' has prepared a statement and is asking groups and individuals to sign it. Two UK Green MEPs have also issued a joint statement condemning the 'inhumane' plan.

Related: SALAM: Destruction of the Jungle on Tuesday, 21st July | The Law of 'Jungles': The situation of exiles on the shore of the Channel and the North Sea (pdf) | No Border Camp at the UK border extension beyond the channel

Links: Calais Migrant Solidarity | Calais No Border | No Borders UK

Read more | 2 additions | 23 comments >>

Israeli Navy seizes humanitarian aid ship in International Waters.

08-07-2009 11:12

The Spirit of Humanity and The Dignity in Cyprus

Activists from Free Gaza.org and the International Solidarity Movement, determined to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza, gathered in Cyprus and set sail for Gaza on the ‘Spirit of Humanity’ on June 29th. The following morning, over 20 miles off the coast of Gaza, the boat was surrounded by Israeli Naval vessels who threatened to fire on the boat unless it turned around. The boat continued towards Gaza, and was then boarded by Israeli soldiers, who took control of the boat, and took all 20 passengers and the captain hostage, along with aid including building materials, medical supplies and childrens art supplies. By attacking the vessel in International Waters, and by preventing it from sailing into Gaza, Israel once again showed that it has scant regard for International Law, and confirmed that it is the de facto occupier of Gaza.

The majority of the prisoners were taken first to Ashdod, and then to Ramle Prison, accused of trying to enter Israel illegally. In fact the boat at no point entered Israeli Territorial waters, and nor did it intend to do so. Whilst in prison, the passengers were able to give a number of interviews, but the mainstream reporting of the incident has been patchy. Several of them have commented on the plight of the asylum seekers trapped in Israel’s immigration detention centres, some with no way apparent way out. The majority of the passengers have now been deported, and the charge that they attempted to enter Israel illegally has been dropped.[Interview with deportee] The boat remains in the hands of the Israelis. The Free Gaza movement is already fundraising in order to be able to undertake another journey as soon as possible.

Two activists who entered Gaza on a previous successful Free Gaza voyage, have been stranded at the Rafah Crossing since June 10th, despite having permission to exit from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On the other side of the border, 100 US activists with $1m of medical supplies are trying to get in.

Links:
Previous Free Gaza Journeys: Free Gaza boats arrive in Gaza | Dignity sets sail for Gaza | Israel FIRES on Free Gaza Ship | International Witnesses speak from Gaza

Read more | 4 comments >>

Detention protests met with brutal assaults

18-06-2009 16:08

Yarl's Wood immigration prison

Update: More than 40 women in Yarl's Wood continue their hunger strike for the 5th day [more].

A mass hunger strike by families detained at Yarl's Wood detention centre in Bedfordshire has been met with violent assaults on men, women and children by Serco security guards who mange the prison on behalf on the UK Border Agency. The detainees started the hunger strike on Monday and staged a sit-in in the corridor over their inhumane conditions.

Meanwhile in Brook House, the newly opened detention centre at Gatwick airport, a 'disturbance' broke out on 12th June and a fire was set by rioting detainees in the exercise area causing some damage.

A solidarity protest outside Serco's offices in London (22 Hand Court, Holborn, WC1V 6JF) has been called by No Borders London in support of the Yarl's Wood hunger strikers on Friday, 19th June, from 12noon. Activists from the Tyneside Community Action for Refugees (TCAR) gathered outside government offices in Newcastle on Wednesday to protest against racism and all immigration prisons.

Links and sources: No Borders UK | NCADC | TCAR

Read more | 5 additions | 7 comments >>

Welcome to former users of IMC York

23-05-2009 10:18

Indymedia York has merged with Indymedia Leeds/Bradford. The York site will remain as an archive for a short time but will not accept any news postings. If you want to publish or read news from York and its surroundings, you are in the right place.

Read more >>

Largest Shareholder Barclays and Top Investors Dump HLS

17-05-2009 23:12

This week it was announced Barclays and four other large investors dropped all shares in Huntingdon Life Sciences (HLS), Europe's largest and most exposed vivisection laboratory. LSR stock owned by institutional shareholders has now fallen to 12%, placing HLS $4 million below the NYSE minimum listing standard for market value (the only stock exchange listing the company, a major target in the campaign to close HLS).

Following a legal challenge against the CEO's proposal to purchase all of the outstanding LSR stock, an intense global campaign and recent repression against SHAC in Birmingham, a total of 797,284 shares have now been sold. Barclays Global Investors, Barclays Plc, Hartford Investment Management Company, Rice Hall James and Associates LLC, Bank of New York Mellon and Wells Fargo sold all their shares, of which over 400,000 were held by previously largest shareholder Barclays.

Barclays campaign: Global (Videos) | London | Direct action | SHAC topic page

Read more | 1 addition | 1 comment >>

Mersey May Day Solidarity Raises £300 For Sacked Visteon Workers

06-05-2009 01:42

It is difficult to imagine a worse May Day rally...
£300 was raised on Merseyside this May Day weekend, in solidarity with sacked Visteon car parts makers who have now been blockading three UK sites for more than a month.

Read more >>

Norwegian Whaling Ship Scuttled

28-04-2009 21:07

Whaling ships sunk - Sea Shepherd tally, November 2006

"We came to Henningsvaer. We saw the Skarbakk. We sank the bastard" - Agenda 21

On the evening of April 23rd, the Norwegian whaling ship The Skarbakk was scuttled by environmentalists in the Lofoten islands, Norway, using the name of a 1992 United Nations Conference on the Environment. The conference detailed action proposed for a sustainable 21st century, with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society promising Norway that if they did not comply with international conservation law, then they would sink their whaling ships.

This was not an empty threat, with Captain Paul Watson supervising the sinking of two ships; the Nybraena in 1992 and the Senet in 1994. The anonymous and covert goup Agenda 21 then took over with the scuttling of the Elin-Toril in 1996. In a communique last week, the activists reported they flooded the engine room of The Skarbakk by using an adjustable spanner to open the salt-water intake valve; "to delay the killing season and to protest the continued illegal export of whale meat to Japan."

Related Features: The Whale Wars - Sea Shepherd Returns From Antarctica | Japan issues arrest warrant for Nottingham activist | Arrests As International Whaling Commission Fails To Protect Whales | Nottingham Activist Returns From Whale Saving Mission In Antartica | Sea Shepherd activists injured as Japanese military open fire | Activists Held Hostage By Japanese Whalers In Southern Ocean | Whalers use Public Relations to twist the truth

Links: United Nations Agenda 21 | Sea Shepherd Conservation Society | Ocean Defence topic page

Read more | 1 addition | 22 comments >>

Scarborough Climate Action Network opens community resource centre.

22-04-2009 16:21

After being inspired into action by the fight against global climate chaos, the Scarborough Climate Action group have opened "Green Planet", a community resource centre for education, information and participation on the east coast of Yorkshire.

They aim to provide a central point for people in the local area to find out how they can make positive changes to their environment, as well as providing an autonomous space for people to use the internet, meet like-minded people and get directly involved with the newly burgeoning Scarborough activist networks.

Read more >>

A Conspiracy too far?

17-04-2009 15:51

Police at the gateIn one of the best reports on the incident so far, Daithai asks some pertinent questions about the police raid involving more than 200 officers from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Staffordshire and British Transport Police which saw 114 people arrested for conspiracy at the Iona School in Sneinton Nottingham shortly after midnight on Monday.

Read more | 1 addition >>

Veggie Pride UK

11-04-2009 13:28

Veggie Pride UK 2009 Veggie Pride UK will be a fantastic fun-filled festival and carnival procession, celebrating and promoting compassionate, healthy, eco-friendly vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. Taking place in Birmingham City Centre on Saturday 16 May 2009. It`s the first event of it`s kind in the UK!

Transport is being arranged from the Leeds/Bradford area as well as from other locations from around the country.There`s only 5 weeks to go, so get your coach seats booked soon! See also their Urgent Appeal for Funds.

Read more | 1 comment >>

Image Speak Out Against Racism in Sunderland 8th August
29-07-2009 23:39

Text Isn't it time Newcastle had an Indymedia?
27-07-2009 10:34 | 4 comments

Image The day before yesterday
25-07-2009 21:31 | 9 comments

Text Out of sight, out of mind ~ Experiences of immigration detention in the UK
20-07-2009 10:51

Text A4e – War Criminals, Fraudsters and Bullies
19-07-2009 16:55 | 3 comments

Image SONIC ROCK AGAINST RACISM GIG SHEFFIELD NOV 1ST 2009
19-07-2009 14:47

Text Solidarity to the athens.indymedia.org
18-07-2009 22:15

Image Marx In Soho - 25th/26th July - Bradford
16-07-2009 20:41 | 1 comment

Image California? Dreaming!
15-07-2009 23:51

Text Prevent donated blood being sold for profit
12-07-2009 15:55 | 2 comments

Image Brave Neo-Nazi Tries to Frighten Women Shop-Workers
12-07-2009 11:43 | 4 comments

Text Aspire (Leeds) - Chris has hanged himself
12-07-2009 08:13 | 1 comment

Text You Dont Have to Break Eggs to Make a Cake
12-07-2009 08:11

Video Video of Yarl's Wood protest against Nigeria charter flight
10-07-2009 18:04

Text Next One leathers
09-07-2009 12:12

Text Larocca restaurant shuts.
09-07-2009 11:48 | 3 comments

Text New Labour approved™ BNP policy.
09-07-2009 02:45 | 2 comments

Text Greek state attacks athens & patras indymedia
08-07-2009 22:15

Text English Defence League is BNP front group
06-07-2009 16:41 | 9 comments

Image The Filth Are Still Filthy: Bent coppers on the take in Doncaster & Wakefield
05-07-2009 11:50

Image Bradford's BNP Latest Meeting Place
05-07-2009 10:50 | 5 comments

Text Emergency for athens + patras imc
05-07-2009 08:18

Text How To Deal With America's Empire Of Bases
04-07-2009 19:14 | 3 comments

Image reception held for ch matloob inqlabi and raja shaukat sahib
03-07-2009 16:31

Image Report of Protest + Arrests Outside Gordon Brown Q&A Newcastle, 2nd July
03-07-2009 13:43 | 4 comments

Text Drax defendants guilty
03-07-2009 10:56 | 1 addition | 5 comments

Text West Yorkshire Hunt Sabs - Back Up and Running
30-06-2009 14:31

Image Drax29 - climate activists on trial
29-06-2009 14:16 | 1 addition | 5 comments

Image all-out for support: Mainshill Solidarity Camp eviction granted!
29-06-2009 13:14

Text Drax 29 trial starts Monday 10am - Leeds
28-06-2009 18:31 | 1 comment

Image Airport expansion halted!
27-06-2009 19:48 | 2 comments

Image "Be The Media!" at Glastonbury
25-06-2009 16:07 | 1 addition | 12 comments

Image Bradford Zine Fayre 2009
23-06-2009 11:12

Image Zombies take to the streets of Bradford
22-06-2009 18:46

Image Indymedia, Climate Camp, Veggies at Glastonbury
21-06-2009 20:21 | 2 comments

Image Working Class QUEERS at Sheffield Pride:
21-06-2009 18:20 | 1 comment

Text Mobilisation against BNP’s Red, White and Blue festival August 15th now underway
21-06-2009 10:29 | 21 comments

Text National demo at the State Opening Of Parliament
20-06-2009 21:54

Text The Solitaire is here-come and stop Shell in Mayo now!
19-06-2009 16:54

Text Important information about the closure of imc-leeds mailing list!
19-06-2009 11:52

Image Report of TCAR protest against immigration prisons outside Government Offices No
17-06-2009 22:16

Text Orange Lodge march in Coventry this Saturday
17-06-2009 17:40

Text call out to anti-fascists-Anti-Shell protestors in Ireland face fascist Shell se
16-06-2009 14:42 | 2 comments

Image A busy week here in Mayo
16-06-2009 14:13 | 1 comment

Text extract from a work in progress
14-06-2009 20:37

Text Stop The Deportation Of Laureine Tchaupo & Her Children demo monday
14-06-2009 07:37 | 1 comment

Text Report of anti-BNP march in Leeds
13-06-2009 22:42 | 36 comments

Image Leeds Unite Against Fascism photos
13-06-2009 17:25 | 1 comment

Image Loyalists in Leeds photos
13-06-2009 16:49 | 4 comments

Image Loyalists March in Leeds for first time in 40 years
13-06-2009 16:22 | 52 comments

Text Support needed for Rossport Solidarity Action Camp
12-06-2009 15:43

Text The BNP's success reflects the new racism of our political culture
12-06-2009 07:54 | 6 comments

Image Spotlight Demo at Menwiith Hill, July 4th, 5-10pm
11-06-2009 16:26

Image Staff strike at Leeds College of Art and Design in pay row
10-06-2009 20:08 | 1 comment

Text Dear Mister Griffin, I have some questions
10-06-2009 02:38 | 3 comments

Text Sunderland working class bookfair Juen 13th 2009
09-06-2009 12:35 | 1 comment

Image Sheffield Anti-BNP Demo - Photos
09-06-2009 11:24 | 3 comments

Text Now sit up at the table and eat the shit sandwich its what you fucking ordered
09-06-2009 09:04

Text Blunkett Almost Killed By Cow!
08-06-2009 22:28 | 6 comments

Text The BNP have just become more dangerous
08-06-2009 17:35 | 6 comments

Text Red Pepper in Leeds to Discuss Outcome of 2009 Elections
08-06-2009 14:23

Text Has Red Doncaster Become Right Wing?
08-06-2009 11:38 | 1 comment

Image Short report of the Anarchist Movement Conference 09
08-06-2009 10:45 | 47 comments

Text Anti BNP Demo today
08-06-2009 10:08 | 9 comments

Text Tesco and the Surveillance State
05-06-2009 22:31 | 14 comments

Image Bradford Zine Fayre - 21st June 2009
05-06-2009 18:04

Image Leeds Unity Day 2009
05-06-2009 12:19

Text Troops Out Movement Delegation to Belfast
05-06-2009 08:33

Image Report of Palestine action inside and outside M&S in Newcastle, 04.06.09
04-06-2009 23:12 | 6 comments

Text Oakwood residents campaign againts Tesco expansion
02-06-2009 19:50 | 7 comments

Image Roundhay accountant gives window-space to Marx
02-06-2009 19:29 | 4 comments

Image 'Hope Not Hate' Unleash Their Secret Weapon Against The BNP
02-06-2009 16:29 | 15 comments

Image Success for Czech campaign against US Missile Defence: Now for a big turnout at
02-06-2009 13:06

Text Event Canceled: Critical Primary Care Knowledge is Power
01-06-2009 17:16

Text iraqi asylum seekers claim refuge in church in denmark
30-05-2009 15:37 | 1 comment

Image No to New Coal in the North East
29-05-2009 09:39 | 2 comments

Text Shock Funding of BNP by UKIP
28-05-2009 01:08 | 7 comments

Image Cruch the Creditors 2009 European Tour - UK 3rd - 10th June
27-05-2009 12:12

Text Anarchist Movement Conference: Time to take a stake in making a movement
27-05-2009 11:38 | 1 comment

Text Bike Week Event in Bradford - Saturday 13th June
26-05-2009 18:42 | 1 comment

Text A weekend of big green happenings.
26-05-2009 10:08

Text Activists deflate tyres of 100 4x4s in Manchester area
23-05-2009 11:51 | 14 comments

Text Carbon Trading and Copenhagen: the Climate Camp message the media ignored
23-05-2009 10:53

Text York Against The War Art Exhibition
23-05-2009 10:33

Text Stop Asda expansion in Shipley
22-05-2009 22:40

Image Leeds peoplen Banned from their own streets
22-05-2009 09:38 | 13 comments

Text Leeds Bradford Indymedia Meeting This Sunday (24th May)
21-05-2009 17:17

Image Say no to US Missile Defence - demonstrate at Fylingdales
20-05-2009 10:54 | 5 comments

Image Age of Stupid Indie Screening Bradford 22nd May
18-05-2009 11:22 | 1 comment

Text Manchester Public meeting: Fighting the Economic Crisis
17-05-2009 22:44

Image The Plunder - 1 in 12 club - Thursday 21st May
17-05-2009 11:19

Image ANTIFA - ALL Politicians Are Scum
16-05-2009 19:52 | 17 comments

Text Barnsley BNP "Off Our Streets"
16-05-2009 18:42 | 11 comments

Image Antifa Anti-BNP Posters
15-05-2009 14:57 | 19 comments

Image ANTIFA - Voting Labour Will NOT Stop Fascism
15-05-2009 14:54 | 12 comments

Text Leafletting against nazis in Nottingham & other regions
15-05-2009 09:14 | 9 comments

Image Calais No Border Camp Call-Out
14-05-2009 22:26 | 1 comment

Image Newcastle's 2 Day Radical DIY Festival starts tomorrow!
14-05-2009 20:02

Text Updated Anarchist Movement Conference Programme - Plan, Format and Content
13-05-2009 09:35

Text Blurred faces in photos, SOS: Stop blurring now!
13-05-2009 00:53 | 25 comments

Text Stop BNP candidate's WP band's gig
13-05-2009 00:14 | 13 comments

Image Bristol Anarchist Bookfair 2009
12-05-2009 21:30

Text Proper Investigations into the Deaths of Mental Health Patients
12-05-2009 19:38 | 2 comments

Text May Day Solidarity Conference in Barnsley - a report
12-05-2009 16:21

Image Police obtain new surveillance cameras
12-05-2009 11:22 | 9 comments

Text On route to Calais: No Borders tour in Manchester and Hebden Bridge
11-05-2009 16:38

Audio Nottingham Student Peace Movement Peace Conference 09 - Capitalism & Conflict
09-05-2009 23:24

Generic Demonstrate against Heckler & Koch Monday 11 May
09-05-2009 19:32 | 2 comments

Image Mayday Mayday Brighton Smash EDO protest
09-05-2009 13:42 | 7 comments

Generic Public meeting: Stop the deportations of the Pakistani students
09-05-2009 00:19 | 2 comments

Text Report Meeting 6 May 2009 Cheetham Hill Terror raids
08-05-2009 19:15 | 3 comments

Image Spoof stickers against rising fares on Leeds Buses.
06-05-2009 15:46 | 10 comments

Image Radical DIY Mini-Fest in Newcastle
06-05-2009 14:37 | 1 comment

Text Stop the BNP in Barnsley
05-05-2009 21:22 | 9 comments

Image Manchester May Day Demo - Pictures
05-05-2009 11:32 | 6 comments

Text European Emergency!: on May 6th some of the Europarlamentaries intend to finish
03-05-2009 17:16 | 1 comment

Text William Johnstone HMP Glennochil Condition Worsens
02-05-2009 15:39 | 3 comments

Image Upcoming No Borders Events in Newcastle
30-04-2009 11:25

Text Dissident Island Radio - latest show ready for download!
30-04-2009 09:53

Text BNP Activists Again Visited in W.Yorks
29-04-2009 18:11 | 7 comments

XML Leeds Bradford Newswire Archive >>

